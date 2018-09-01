Filed Under:Local TV, U.S. Steel, United Steelworkers

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — U.S. Steel and the United Steelworkers have agreed to an ongoing extension of the collective bargaining agreements that were scheduled to expire Saturday night.

U.S. Steel says they believe the extension is “in the best interest of our employees, customers, stockholders and other stakeholders.”

United Steelworkers have not yet released a statement. The union has been threatening to strike over U.S. Steel’s contract terms.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s