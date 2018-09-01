Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — U.S. Steel and the United Steelworkers have agreed to an ongoing extension of the collective bargaining agreements that were scheduled to expire Saturday night.

U.S. Steel says they believe the extension is “in the best interest of our employees, customers, stockholders and other stakeholders.”

United Steelworkers have not yet released a statement. The union has been threatening to strike over U.S. Steel’s contract terms.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details