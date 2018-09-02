  • KDKA TVOn Air

CHICORA (KDKA) – Police in Butler County have charged a person with shooting a man inside a bar.

Gary Ellenberger, 56, of Chicora is facing charges of attempted criminal homicide after he shot another man inside the Millerstown Inn.

The shooting took place at the bar located at 122 South Main St. in Chicora at approximately 1:43 a.m. Sunday morning. Ellenberger opened fire inside the bar hitting Heath Schrecengost, 27, in the torso once.

Schrecengost is now in the hospital in critical condition.

