PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A shipping mistake turned into Dunkin’ Donuts accidentally trolling Patriots fans.

Boxes of Philadelphia Eagles World Champion cups were accidentally shipped to Dunkin’ Donuts stores in the Boston area.

According to The Sun Chronicle, when a Patriots fan went to a Dunkin’ Donuts Friday, she received her iced beverage in an Eagles World Champion cup.

Massachusetts-based radio station Fun 107 also reported customers were being given Eagles cup in a Facebook post.

“We are getting reports that Dunkin’ Donuts is serving iced beverages in Philadelphia Eagles World Champion Cups right here in Patriots Nation,” read the post.

The company issued a statement apologizing for the mistake:

“We appreciate our loyal customers for bringing this to our attention, and we are taking steps to ensure all of our local stores are stocked with the correct cup.”

All Philadelphia Eagles cups have been removed from the Boston area stores.