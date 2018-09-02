  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brookline, Local TV, Pittsburgh Police

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BROOKLINE (KDKA) — Police swarmed a Brookline street Sunday afternoon.

It happened in the 1500 block of Chelton Avenue just before 6 p.m.

There was a heavy police presence at the scene.

brookline chelton avenue 2 Police Swarm Brookline Street

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Several officers were seen entering one residence with their guns drawn. They later escorted an individual out of the home.

Further details have not yet been released.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s