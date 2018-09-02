  • KDKA TVOn Air

MT. PLEASANT (KDKA) – A deer caused an accident in Mt. Pleasant after it ran in front of a motorcycle.

Pennsylvania State Police in Greensburg say that Andrew L. Puskar, 51, of Latrobe was travelling on Route 982 in Mt. Pleasant when the deer ran across the highway. The accident happened at 2:34 p.m. on Saturday.

Puskar was riding his 2008 Harley-Davidson Sportster motorcycle when he struck the deer with the front of the bike. According to a press release from state police, Puskar was transported to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital with “suspected serious injuries.” Officials did not say if the driver was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

