PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hundreds could be found at Rib Fest this weekend, enjoying one of the last weekends of the summer.

The best food in the country, world-class entertainment and more was all happening along Art Rooney Avenue.

“I’ll tell you what, just the selection of things that we don’t get to try normally, you know. It’s from different parts of the country. It’s a good combination here, for sure,” one man said.

“We’ve won the best rib. We haven’t won here, this is the second year here, but hopefully we get it this year,” one vendor said.

The Rib Fest is a favorite tradition for many in and around Pittsburgh.

“I’ve been coming down here for 27 years, eating king’s ribs. They got the best food and the best ribs,” another man said.

The event continues Monday. Admission is free.