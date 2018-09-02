Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers signed 10 players to their practice squad Sunday.

Joining the practice squad are linebacker Keion Adams, cornerback Brian Allen, running back Jarvion Franklin, receiver Trey Griffey, tight end Bucky Hodges, defensive end Lavon Hooks, linebacker Farrington Huguenin, receiver Tevin Jones, center Patrick Morris and offensive lineman R.J. Prince.

All 10 had been released Saturday when the team reduced their roster to 53 players.

The Steelers also signed tight end Christian Scotland-Williamson, who was also released Saturday. Scotland-Williamson is part of the International Player Pathway program and does not count towards the 10-player practice squad limit.