SOUTH EL MONTE (CBSLA) — Eastbound lanes of the 60 Freeway were shut down Sunday morning after a fiery crash in South El Monte.

As CBSLA’s Joy Benedict reports, a semi-truck fell off the freeway.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash. The driver of the truck did not survive nor did the driver of the BMW which was on top of the freeway.

The truck was carrying a load of cantaloupes.

The collision occurred at around 4:30 a.m.

Both the semi-truck and the BMW were traveling eastbound on the 60 Freeway. It appears that the semi-truck slammed into the back of the BMW and then lost control, flipping over the guardrail, landing below and then catching fire.

The two people killed in the crash have not been identified.

