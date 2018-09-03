  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Afghanistan, Military, Pentagon, United States

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. service member has been killed and another wounded in an apparent insider attack in eastern Afghanistan.

Resolute Support and U.S. Forces-Afghanistan Commanding General Scott Miller says, “The sacrifice of our service member, who volunteered for a mission to Afghanistan to protect his country is a tragic loss for all who knew and all who will now never know him.”

He added, “Our duty now is to honor him, care for his family and continue our mission.”

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the administration was monitoring the situation and President Donald Trump had been briefed by chief of staff John Kelly.

The statement Monday from the NATO-led Resolute Support said the U.S. service member was the sixth American killed in Afghanistan this year.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s