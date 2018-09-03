Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Burnt-out timbers, ashes and little else is all that’s left of an East Huntingdon Township home after a massive fire on Aug. 26.

Thomas Shincovich, 94, lives next door to the now-destroyed home along New Stanton Ruffsdale Road.

“I seen all the trucks come in here, fire trucks, so I looked out the windows and I couldn’t see anything. I looked out the other window over there and all I could see was smoke,” he said.

The blaze quickly ripped through the building. A firefighter battling the blaze was treated for heat exhaustion and later released.

State police arson investigators determined the fire was intentionally set.

This weekend, state police charged 18-year-old Austin Gemas and 20-year-old Jonathon M. Sager, both of Scottdale, with a combined 15 felonies, including arson, conspiracy and burglary.

The motive for the fire remains under investigation, however KDKA learned in April of this year, a member of Sager’s family was evicted from the house for failure to pay rent.

Both suspects are free on $100,000 unsecured bond with preliminary hearings set for Sept. 12.