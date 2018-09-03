Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

FALMOUTH, Ky. (KDKA) — Almost 500 pigs are at risk to be euthanized after they were seized from a woman’s property.

The Pig Advocates League says Kentucky Fish and Wildlife took 458 mini pigs from a woman’s property in Pendleton County in Kentucky.

According to the organization, the woman started with “a few pigs” and over the course of three years, the number grew to 458, “mostly due to out-of-control breeding.”

Kentucky Fish and Wildlife says the pigs must be placed by Sept. 14 or they will be euthanized. Multiple sanctuaries have stepped in to help, but donations and new homes, both through adoption and fostering, are desperately needed.

More information can be found at pigadvocates.com/ky458.html.