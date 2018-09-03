BREAKING NEWS:Pittsburgh Public Schools, Other Districts To Dismiss Early Tuesday
Filed Under:Local TV, Mifflin Estates, Shooting, West Mifflin

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — One person was shot at a West Mifflin apartment complex Monday afternoon.

Officers were sent to the 200 block of A Drive just after 4 p.m. for a report that someone had been shot.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local trauma center in an unknown condition.

The Allegheny County Homicide detectives were called to investigate.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s