WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — One person was shot at a West Mifflin apartment complex Monday afternoon.

Officers were sent to the 200 block of A Drive just after 4 p.m. for a report that someone had been shot.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local trauma center in an unknown condition.

The Allegheny County Homicide detectives were called to investigate.

