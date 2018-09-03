Comments
WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — One person was shot at a West Mifflin apartment complex Monday afternoon.
Officers were sent to the 200 block of A Drive just after 4 p.m. for a report that someone had been shot.
When they arrived at the scene, they found a male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to a local trauma center in an unknown condition.
The Allegheny County Homicide detectives were called to investigate.
