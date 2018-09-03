Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KDKA) — A nurse was reunited with a patient she cared for as a newborn 28 years later when he began working at the same hospital.

Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital at Stanford in Palo Alto, Calif., posted the heartwarming story.

They say 28 years ago, Brandon Seminatore’s mother was just over 6 months pregnant when she gave birth, and Seminatore was in the NICU for more than a month before his parents were able to take him home.

During his time in the NICU, Vilma Wong was his primary care nurse.

Seminatore is now a second-year pediatric neurology resident at the same hospital where he was born.

Wong thought Seminatore’s name was familiar while he was doing his rounds and asked him a few questions.

“I then got very suspicious because I remember being the primary nurse to a baby with the same last name. To confirm my suspicion, I asked him if his dad was a police officer. And there was a big silence. Then he asked me if I was Vilma. I said yes!” Wong said.

Seminatore said when he began his residency, his mother had asked him to look for Nurse Vilma in the NICU, but he had assumed she would have retired.

Wong has been a nurse in the NICU at Packard Children’s for 32 years.