PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An overnight accident set off a search early this morning on the city’s North Side.

According to a Pittsburgh Public Safety Department spokeswoman, Pittsburgh Police were assisting state police in the search. Ross Township and West View police also rushed to the scene.

Officials say it all started when a silver-colored pickup truck crashed violently into an embankment near the Perrysville exit on the inbound side of I-279.

parkway north perrysville crash Overnight Accident On Parkway North Sparks North Side Search

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

A large police presence converged at the Perrysville exit, and while crews removed the truck from the grassy embankment, a search began.

Police were seen nearby, searching the area of Grizella and Montana Streets and Fairbanks Avenue, which may have been related.

Police K-9s were brought in to assist.

parkway north perrysville crash 2 Overnight Accident On Parkway North Sparks North Side Search

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

One person may have been taken into custody.

The investigation continues.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

