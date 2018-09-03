  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:Joe Biden, labor day, Labor Day Parade, Local TV, Lynne Hayes-Freeland, Vice President Joe Biden

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Thousands of people are expected to march through Pittsburgh for the city’s annual Labor Day parade.

It’s one of the largest Labor Day parades in the entire country.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bob Casey, Rep. Mike Doyle and Rep. Conor Lamb are expected to be a part of the event.

Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald and Mayor Bill Peduto are also expected to participate.

The parade gets underway at 10 a.m.

It starts at the corner of Centre Avenue and Crawford Street, near PPG Paints Arena, heads down Sixth Avenue to Grant Street, turns right onto the Boulevard of the Allies, and ends at the corner of the Boulevard of the Allies and Stanwix Street at the United Steelworkers building.

Because of the parade, Port Authority says several of their bus routes are being detoured.

For more information on the detours, visit the Port Authority’s website here.

Stay with KDKA for full coverage of the Labor Day Parade.

