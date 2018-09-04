BREAKING NEWS:Pittsburgh Public Schools, Other Districts To Dismiss Early Tuesday
WASHINGTON (AP) – Confirmation hearings are underway in the Senate for Judge Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump’s second nominee to the Supreme Court.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley of Iowa gaveled in the first day of hearings on Tuesday morning. Kavanaugh, his wife, Ashley, and eldest daughter entered the committee room with Grassley just after 9:30 am.

In his opening statement, Kavanaugh vows to be a “pro-law judge” who will interpret the law impartially.

brett kavanaugh1 Confirmation Hearings Begin For Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh

US Judge Brett Kavanaugh looks on as the US President announces him as his nominee to the Supreme Court in the East Room of the White House on July 9, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo Credit: SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

He will be introduced at the hearing by former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio and liberal lawyer Lisa Blatt.

Questioning of Kavanaugh will not begin until Wednesday.

Kavanaugh has been a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia since 2006.

