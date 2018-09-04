Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) – The Century III Mall sheriff’s sale has been postponed due to a bankruptcy filing.

The sheriff’s sale was supposed to take place Tuesday morning, but has now been pushed back to Dec. 3.

The sale was initially scheduled for June 4, but the mortgage holder asked for a continuance, which was granted.

In August, it was postponed a second time.

Notices announcing the sheriff’s sale were first posted around the mall in April.

West Mifflin Borough Manager Brian Kamauf said at the time that the borough had hoped to redevelop the mall before ultimately deciding to put the property up for sale.

It’s unclear who may be interested in purchasing the property and what they intend to do with it.