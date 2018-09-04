Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

JEANNETTE (KDKA) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in Westmoreland County Tuesday morning.

According to emergency dispatchers, the crash happened at the intersection of South 8th Street and Magee Avenue in Jeannette around 8 a.m.

The coroner was been called to the scene.

Norfolk Southern freight train sits idle after striking and killing a pedestrian in Jeannette.

More details in KDKA @ Noon pic.twitter.com/G7BlsNO8oE — Ross Guidotti (@RossGuidotti) September 4, 2018

No other information has been released at this time.

