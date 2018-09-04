Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MOUNT WASHINGTON (KDKA) – One man was killed in a Tuesday morning crash in Mount Washington.

According to police, the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Grandview Avenue, McArdle Roadway and Merrimac Street.

A male driver was traveling along McArdle Roadway, lost control, went into a corner lot near Merrimac Street and Grandview Avenue and struck a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver has not been identified at this time.

