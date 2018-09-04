Comments
MOUNT WASHINGTON (KDKA) – One man was killed in a Tuesday morning crash in Mount Washington.
According to police, the crash happened around 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Grandview Avenue, McArdle Roadway and Merrimac Street.
A male driver was traveling along McArdle Roadway, lost control, went into a corner lot near Merrimac Street and Grandview Avenue and struck a tree.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver has not been identified at this time.
