The Steelers begin their season this weekend and the Giant Eagle Market District has some perfect tailgating recipes to celebrate!

German Sausage with Curry Ketchup (Currywurst)

(Compliments of Chef Crystal A. Baldwin)

Serves: 4-6

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 45 minutes

Ingredients:

2 tsp canola oil

½ cup onion, chopped

1 tsp mustard seeds

1 clove garlic, minced

2 tbsp curry powder

¼ tsp allspice, ground

1 star anise

6 oz tomato paste

Water

3 tbsp honey

¼ cup vinegar

¼ tsp nutmeg

1 bay leaf

Salt and pepper, to taste

6 raw bratwurst sausages

Directions:

In a medium saucepan over medium to medium high heat, add the oil, onion and mustard seed and sauté until onion is lightly browned.

Add the garlic and cook, stirring, for about 1 minute.

Stir in the curry powder, allspice and star anise and cook until spices are fragrant.

Add ½ cup water and deglaze the pan. Add the tomato paste, honey, vinegar, nutmeg, bay leaf, and pepper.

Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer for 20-30 minutes, adding water if the mixture becomes too dry.

Remove bay leaf and blend with an immersion blender for a smooth sauce, or leave chunky season with salt.

Grill sausage links until cooked through thoroughly then cut into 1-inch bites and serve with the curry ketchup.

Barley and Sausage Soup

(Compliments of Chef Crystal A. Baldwin)

Serves: 8

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 45 minutes

Ingredients:

2 tbsp unsalted butter

2 slices bacon, chopped

1 cup onion, chopped

1 cup pearl barley

8 cups chicken stock

1⁄2 cup russet potato, peeled and cubed

1⁄2 cup carrot, peeled and chopped

1⁄2 cup celery root, peeled and chopped

1⁄2 cup leek, chopped

½ tsp marjoram

2 Bratwurst sausages

Freshly grated nutmeg, to taste

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions:

Heat butter in a saucepan over medium-high heat; add the bacon and cook until browned. Remove the bacon and set aside; add onion, and cook, stirring, until transluscent. Add barley; stirring until lightly toasted. Add stock, potato, carrot, celery root, leek, marjoram and bratwurst; cook until the barley is cooked through. Remove the sausages from saucepan and thinly slice sausages. Season soup with nutmeg, salt and pepper. Garnish with parsley, sliced sausage and bacon.