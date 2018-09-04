Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The sweltering heat continues to lingering across the western Pennsylvania region, and forecasters say we tied a record high on Tuesday.

According to the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh, “a record high temperature of 95 degrees was tied at Pittsburgh today.”

That temperature was also recorded back in 1953 and in 1884.

A record high temperature of 95 degrees was tied at Pittsburgh today.

This ties the old records of 95 degrees set in 1953 and 1884. — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) September 4, 2018

The hot temperatures are prompting many school districts in the area to dismiss students early. On Wednesday, for a second straight day, Pittsburgh Public Schools will have a two-hour early dismissal time.

To check the full list of early dismissals and closures, click here.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

And if you’re in need of a place to cool off, the City of Pittsburgh has set up two cooling centers.

The South Side Market House and the Sheraden Healthy Active Living Center will be open again Wednesday until 7 p.m.