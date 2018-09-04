Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two lanes of the Parkway East are closed due to a multi-vehicle crash.

According to PennDOT, the crash happened on the eastbound side of the road around 10 a.m.

At least three vehicles were involved and two of the eastbound lanes are blocked near the Forbes Avenue/Oakland exit.

Only a single lane of traffic is slowly getting by in the area.

Parkway East outbound crash… at least 3 vehicles involved. Pittsburgh EMS just pulled one woman out of the white lexus and loaded her into an ambulance. ⁦@KDKA⁩ pic.twitter.com/MEjWY5gcP9 — Scott Danka (@dankfloydKDKA) September 4, 2018

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

Motorists are being asked to seek alternate routes.

