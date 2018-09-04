BREAKING NEWS:Pittsburgh Public Schools, Other Districts To Dismiss Early Tuesday
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two lanes of the Parkway East are closed due to a multi-vehicle crash.

According to PennDOT, the crash happened on the eastbound side of the road around 10 a.m.

parkway east crash Multi Vehicle Crash Closes Two Lanes Of Parkway East

(Photo Credit: Brian Murphy/KDKA)

At least three vehicles were involved and two of the eastbound lanes are blocked near the Forbes Avenue/Oakland exit.

Only a single lane of traffic is slowly getting by in the area.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

Motorists are being asked to seek alternate routes.

