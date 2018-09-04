Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Detectives at the Zone 1 Police Station on Pittsburgh’s North Side are investigating a recent string of business burglaries.

They don’t know if the crimes are connected, but at least four businesses have been hit over the past few weeks.

A smashed window is still boarded up after an early morning break-in on Aug. 10 at the Bear Dog Bicycles shop at Western and Galveston Avenues in the Allegheny West neighborhood.

According to the store owner, the thief took off with a bicycle, which he described as the least expensive bike he had.

Police released surveillance video of the suspected burglar, who was wearing a Steelers jacket at the time.

On Aug. 14, a thief tossed a rock through the glass door of the Pittsburgh Fan Store in the 200 block of Federal Street, across the street from PNC Park.

Store Manager Randy Madera told KDKA-TV News, “A couple of weeks ago, somebody tossed a brick through the glass door, and stole a bunch of stuff. From what I hear, it’s going on around the North Shore area. It really seems like an epidemic going on. There’s usually not a crime in this area.”

The burglar quickly exited the store, with Steelers shirts estimated to be worth about $2,500.

Four days after the Pittsburgh Fan store break-in, a Wine and Spirits Store on East Ohio Street was targeted. A front window was smashed out, and the burglar made off with several bottles of liquor.

The suspect was spotted riding a bicycle and last seen on foot on East Ohio Street.

Then, most recently, police said in the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 19, a man got into the Cardello Building on Reedsdale Street, forced his way into several offices and stole cash along with computer and office equipment.

Anyone with information on any of the burglaries is asked to contact Pittsburgh Police.