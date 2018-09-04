PITTSBURGH (The Patch) – A Lawrenceville restaurant has won a prestigious national award for one of its burgers. The James Beard Foundation announced Tuesday that Burgh’ers is one of five winners in its fourth annual Blended Burger Project competition, which features chefs from all restaurant categories developing their take on a mushroom and meat blended burger.

Burgh’ers won for the Fox Chapel blended burger, which consists of a 75-25 blend of local grass-fed beef to local roasted mixed mushrooms topped with goat cheese, pickled red onion, avocado, spring mix and a balsamic glaze.

More than 350 eateries competed in the event, which saw more than 250,000 consumer votes cast over the summer. Three celebrity jurists judged the 20 burgers that received the most votes: Andrew Zimmern, James Beard Award-winning TV personality; Susan Westmoreland, Culinary Director of Good Housekeeping; and Antoinette Bruno, editor of StarChefs.

