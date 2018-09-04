BREAKING NEWS:Pittsburgh Public Schools, Other Districts To Dismiss Early Tuesday
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Donald Trump, Jeff Sessions

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has tweeted that federal indictments against two Republican congressmen placed the GOP in midterm election jeopardy.

In a tweet Monday, Trump again attacked Attorney General Jeff Sessions while suggesting that the Justice Department consider politics when making decisions.

The president cited what he called “Obama era investigations” just before midterm elections and that “two easy wins now in doubt.” He added, “Good job Jeff.”

Trump has frequently suggested he views the Justice Department less as a law enforcement agency and more as a department that is supposed to do his personal and political bidding.

Indicted separately last month were congressman Duncan Hunter of California on charges that included spending campaign funds for personal expenses and congressman Chris Collins of New York on insider trading.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s