WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has tweeted that federal indictments against two Republican congressmen placed the GOP in midterm election jeopardy.

In a tweet Monday, Trump again attacked Attorney General Jeff Sessions while suggesting that the Justice Department consider politics when making decisions.

The president cited what he called “Obama era investigations” just before midterm elections and that “two easy wins now in doubt.” He added, “Good job Jeff.”

Two long running, Obama era, investigations of two very popular Republican Congressmen were brought to a well publicized charge, just ahead of the Mid-Terms, by the Jeff Sessions Justice Department. Two easy wins now in doubt because there is not enough time. Good job Jeff…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2018

….The Democrats, none of whom voted for Jeff Sessions, must love him now. Same thing with Lyin’ James Comey. The Dems all hated him, wanted him out, thought he was disgusting – UNTIL I FIRED HIM! Immediately he became a wonderful man, a saint like figure in fact. Really sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2018

Trump has frequently suggested he views the Justice Department less as a law enforcement agency and more as a department that is supposed to do his personal and political bidding.

Indicted separately last month were congressman Duncan Hunter of California on charges that included spending campaign funds for personal expenses and congressman Chris Collins of New York on insider trading.

