Pittsburgh Public Schools, Other Districts To Dismiss Early Tuesday
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police say one person has died after a shooting early Tuesday morning in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood.

Police were called to the area of Lady Di’s Bar on Frankstown Avenue shortly before 2:30 a.m.

Officers found a male victim and a female victim who had sustained gunshot wounds.

Police say the male victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead.

The female victim was shot in the leg and was taken to a hospital in stable condition. Police said the female victim had been inside Lady Di’s Bar and was struck by a bullet that went through the building. Names of the victims have not been released.

Police said the shots were fired outside the bar by an unidentified male who was targeting the male victim.

frankstownave One Dead, One Wounded After Shooting In Pittsburghs East Hills

Photo Credit: KDKA-TV/Brian Smithmyer

There was a heavy police presence outside Lady Di’s Bar for hours.

