MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Federal authorities say they have recovered a pair of ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in “The Wizard of Oz” that were stolen from a Minnesota museum 13 years ago.

The slippers were taken from the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids in August 2005 when someone went through a window and broke into the small display case. The shoes were insured for $1 million.

ruby slippers wizard of oz No Place Like Home: Feds Recover Stolen Ruby Slippers Worn In Wizard Of Oz

(Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

Four pairs of ruby slippers worn by Garland in the movie are known to exist. The shoes are made from about a dozen different materials, including wood pulp, silk thread, gelatin, plastic and glass. Most of the ruby color comes from sequins, but the bows of the shoes contain red glass beads.

