SAN FRANCISCO (CBS) – Nike has released their full “Just Do It” ad featuring Colin Kaepernick.

The ad has Kaepernick narrating over a series of inspirational athletes and their stories of struggle: from MLS star Alphonso Davies’ voyage from refugee to professional soccer player to Seahawks linebacker Shaquem Griffin’s journey to become the NFL’s first one-handed player.

“So don’t ask if your dreams are crazy, ask if your dreams are crazy enough,” the Kaepernick says.

No specific mention is made about Kaepernick’s controversial protest during the national anthem, but former 49ers quarterback looks pointedly at a projection of an American flag as he says the line “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything.”

Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/x5TnU7Z51i — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 5, 2018

Nike’s new endorsement deal with the controversial athlete has prompted both an outpouring of support and condemnation.

Some angry fans took to social media and posted videos of themselves destroying their Nike gear.