Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WHITEHALL, Pa. (KDKA) – A hot water tank explosion injured three people on Wednesday night.

The incident occurred on the 4000 block of McKee Drive in Whitehall. Three people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The street was completely blocked off as first responders worked to treat injuries, clean up debris and inspect the safeness of the house.

Neighbors who heard the explosion said it was absolutely earthshattering.

The explosion caused a small fire thate was quickly put out.

Police and fire crews are investigating the scene.

Stay with KDKA.com for more details