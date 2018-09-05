Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Broadway musical “Aladdin” is performing in Pittsburgh for its third week and some of the cast members took time out from their busy schedule to help local kids.

The musical transports audiences to the Middle East – a place filled with color, intrigue and love.

Zach Bencal and Olivia Donalson are two of the cast members who have taken their own time to teach local students about the show and how it relates to life.

They give the students a taste of acting, singing and dancing and put it all together to learn the opening number in the show.

In addition to teaching the students part of the show, they also taught them what it takes to be in shape to perform it.

When the message comes from people they look up to on stage, the message sinks in a little deeper.

“It takes a lot of practice to do something very important and have to make sure you do your all and your best,” seventh grader Jeshiya Grant said.

The show runs through Sunday at the Benedum Center.