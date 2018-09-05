BREAKING NEWS:Pittsburgh Public Schools, Other Districts To Dismiss Early Wednesday
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell has not yet arrived for practice.

According to Ian Rapoport, Bell was not present for the team’s 9 a.m. meeting.

Rapoport further explains that players have until 4 p.m. Saturday to report in order to play on Sunday.

There had been speculation if he would report or not after he failed to do so on Monday for the team’s first regular season practice.

Bell also skipped all of training camp.

PITTSBURGH, PA – JANUARY 14: Le’Veon Bell #26 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Heinz Field on January 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

As of Wednesday morning, Bell had not signed his $14.5 million franchise tender and cannot play until he does so.

He can still show up at any point and sign the tag, but he can also, by collective bargaining agreement, skip the first nine weeks of the season, show up for week 10 and still count that as a full year of service. He would, however, leave $8.5 million on the table.

Last year, when Bell also played on the franchise tag, he reported on Labor Day, practiced four times and then played in the season opener in Cleveland.

The Steelers open this season Sept. 9 in Cleveland.

 

 

