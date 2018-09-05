Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell has not yet arrived for practice.

According to Ian Rapoport, Bell was not present for the team’s 9 a.m. meeting.

Meetings are at 9 am in Pittsburgh and #Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell is not present at the facility, I’m told. Wednesday of game week. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2018

Rapoport further explains that players have until 4 p.m. Saturday to report in order to play on Sunday.

There had been speculation if he would report or not after he failed to do so on Monday for the team’s first regular season practice.

Bell also skipped all of training camp.

As of Wednesday morning, Bell had not signed his $14.5 million franchise tender and cannot play until he does so.

He can still show up at any point and sign the tag, but he can also, by collective bargaining agreement, skip the first nine weeks of the season, show up for week 10 and still count that as a full year of service. He would, however, leave $8.5 million on the table.

Last year, when Bell also played on the franchise tag, he reported on Labor Day, practiced four times and then played in the season opener in Cleveland.

The Steelers open this season Sept. 9 in Cleveland.