BREAKING NEWS:Pittsburgh Public Schools, Other Districts To Dismiss Early Wednesday
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Penn State University, Timothy Piazza

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – The parents of a Penn State University student who died after a night of hazing and drinking at a fraternity have settled with the fraternity’s national organization.

The attorney for the family of Timothy Piazza, Thomas Kline, said Tuesday his clients had reached a settlement with Beta Theta Pi for an undisclosed sum. Beta Theta Pi has also agreed to a 17-point program that makes local chapters safer and penalizes groups for hazing.

piazza PSU Hazing Victim’s Parents Settle With Fraternity

Photo Provided

Kline says the reforms will “help establish a baseline for the new norm” of fraternity life.

Beta Theta Pi national leaders say the organization is focused on adopting “accountability measures.”

Nineteen-year-old Timothy Piazza, of New Jersey, died in 2017 of severe head and abdominal injuries. A judge dismissed the most serious charges filed in Piazza’s death.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s