BREAKING NEWS:Pittsburgh Public Schools, Other Districts To Dismiss Early Wednesday
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dallas

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DALLAS (CBS) – A pickup truck smashed into a television station in Dallas early Wednesday morning.

It was just after 6 a.m. when the driver crash into the Fox 4 News building.

Dallas police sent officers to the scene at the corner of Griffin Street and San Jacinto.

After the crash the driver jumped out of the truck and began yelling and throwing papers.

Journalists and workers in the newsroom were evacuated from the building. Several streets in the area have been closed as police investigate.

No injuries have been reported.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s