DALLAS (CBS) – A pickup truck smashed into a television station in Dallas early Wednesday morning.

It was just after 6 a.m. when the driver crash into the Fox 4 News building.

Dallas police sent officers to the scene at the corner of Griffin Street and San Jacinto.

Downtown Dallas: @CBSDFW is on scene where a man drove his truck multiple times into the @FOX4 news station in downtown Dallas. Thankfully, no one was injured and the man has been arrested. pic.twitter.com/Efehg7XznB — Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) September 5, 2018

After the crash the driver jumped out of the truck and began yelling and throwing papers.

Journalists and workers in the newsroom were evacuated from the building. Several streets in the area have been closed as police investigate.

No injuries have been reported.