PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Pirates and Pirates Charities honored one of their greatest players of all-time with service projects all around the city on Wednesday, as Major League Baseball celebrates Roberto Clemente Day.

Nearly five decades later, Clemente still casts a large shadow in the City of Pittsburgh.

“His message is still as clear and as loud and as resonant today as it was 50 years ago,” Pirates President Frank Coonelly said.

In the outfield at PNC Park, not far from a wall that bears his name, current Pirates players and coaches taught the game as part of a fantasy camp for Miracle League players.

“What the Pirates are doing not only here, but throughout the city, not only today, but they have been doing that all season long,” Roberto Clemente, Jr. said.

Thirteen hours prior, the Buccos were playing the Reds at PNC Park. However, the opportunity to spread the legacy of Clemente is why they came to work early today.

Adam Frazier says Clemente was his dad’s favorite.

“I grew up a Braves fan right there in the backyard of Atlanta so I didn’t know that much about the Pirates, but he always talked about the ‘We are Family’ and Roberto Clemente and them being his favorite team,” Frazier said.

“Being new to Pittsburgh, a day like this is really special for me because we get to come out and try to emulate who he was as a person for one day and try to bring back his spirit and his joy for the day, so it’s really special,” Joe Musgrove said.

The campers certainly share Clemente’s passion for the game.

“I just love being on the team. I love to play,” Dan Lucas, a Miracle League camper, said.

On Roberto Clemente Day, it’s a chance to live life the way he did.

“He was a light for this community. A light for the people around him. He kind of set the standard, which is kind of cool. You come out here and a lot of times, it is about the game and about wins and losses, but ultimately, it is about what you do for other people,” Corey Dickerson said.