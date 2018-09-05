BREAKING NEWS:Pittsburgh Public Schools, Other Districts To Dismiss Early Wednesday
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Emeriates, JFK Airport

NEW YORK (AP) – The New York City mayor’s office says a plane has been quarantined amid reports of numerous ill passengers aboard a flight from Dubai that arrived at New York’s Kennedy Airport.

The Emirates flight landed at about 9:10 a.m. Wednesday.

Video from news helicopters showed the jet sitting on the tarmac surrounded by emergency vehicles and ground control personnel.

A spokesman for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says representatives of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were on the scene.

Airline representatives did not immediate respond to an email requesting information.

A New York Police Department counterterrorism division tweeted that it was monitoring what appeared to be a “medical situation.”

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s