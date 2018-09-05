Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PLUM (KDKA) – A Plum High School teacher is facing charges for an alleged sexual relationship with a teenage student.

According to the criminal complaint, the incident happened in February 2016 when then 22-year-old social studies teacher Louis Thon is accused of having sex with a then 13-year-old boy.

The principal filed a Child Line complaint on behalf of the teen and an investigation began.

A friend told investigators the 15-year-old male teen said they “did it” with a teacher. Thon, now 25, is also a former middle school baseball coach at Fox Chapel.

The teen was interviewed in March 2018, and said the friend’s account was a rumor. The teen’s parents were also present for the interview. Later that month, the teen’s mother informed investigators that the rumor was the truth.

In April, investigators interviewed the teen again and they explained their reasons for denying the claim previously. The teen stated they “felt bad” for Thon and “did not want to hurt his career.”

The teen went on to say they met on social media.

Thon is facing a list of charges, including statutory sexual assault and unlawful contact with a minor.