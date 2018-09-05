Football season is back and if you’re looking for the tailgating experience without having to leave your home, check out these recipes from Rania Harris!

Roasted Jalapeno Poppers

12 large jalapeno peppers

2 ounces feta cheese

4 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature

4 ounces shredded smoked pepper Jack cheese, or other hot pepper cheese, or extra-sharp Cheddar

A small handful fresh cilantro, finely chopped

2 tablespoons grated onion

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

Cut 1/3 of each pepper off lengthwise and scoop out the seeds. Place on a baking sheet. If peppers do not sit flat on the baking sheet, slice a thin piece off the bottom of the pepper so it will not roll around.

Mash the feta, cream cheese, shredded cheese, cilantro, and onion together and stuff the peppers with the mixture. Roast for 15 to 18 minutes, or until the peppers are tender and the cheese is brown at the edges and bubbly.

Serves: 4 to 6

Oven Un-Fried Chicken

1 cup buttermilk

1 tablespoon hot sauce (or more to taste)

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut in half

Kosher salt and black pepper

1-1/2 cups multi-grain panko breadcrumbs

3 tablespoons grated Parmesan

1 lemon, quartered, plus 1 tablespoon lemon zest

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

Directions:

Combine the buttermilk and hot sauce in a shallow bowl. Season the chicken with salt and black pepper and submerge in the buttermilk mixture.

Combine the breadcrumbs, Parmesan, lemon zest, red pepper flakes and a pinch each of salt and black pepper in a shallow dish. Remove the chicken from the buttermilk mixture, letting the excess drip off, and dredge in the breadcrumb mixture until evenly coated. Lay the pieces flat on a nonstick baking sheet and refrigerate, uncovered, for 30 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Bake the chicken until just cooked through, 20 to 25 minutes. Divide the chicken among 4 plates and squeeze the lemon over the chicken.

Serves: 4