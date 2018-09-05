BREAKING NEWS:Pittsburgh Public Schools, Other Districts To Dismiss Early Wednesday
Greensburg, Rebecca Shadle, Westmoreland County

GREENSBURG (AP) – Authorities say a Pennsylvania woman has admitted she allowed men to have sexual contact with a 3-year-old girl.

Rebecca Shadle pleaded guilty Tuesday to child endangerment, trafficking of a minor for sexual purposes, aggravated indecent assault and conspiracy. A judge will decide how much prison time the 39-year-old Greensburg woman receives, but prosecutors say they will ask that she serve at least 10 to 20 years.

rebecca lynn shadle Greensburg Woman Pleads Guilty To Letting Men Touch Girl, 3, Sexually

(Photo Courtesy: Westmoreland County Prison)

Prosecutors say Shadle allowed men to pay her to kiss and touch the child in a sexual manner between 2013 and January 2017 at Shadle’s apartment.

One of the men pleaded guilty to having sexual contact with the child, while the other died before he could be prosecuted.

