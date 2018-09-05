Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

KUWAIT (KDKA) – A shop in Kuwait has been shut down over fishy practices.

Authorities say the market was guilty of putting googly eyes on fish to make them look fresh.

A picture making the rounds on social media tells the tale. One of the googly eyes slipped off, which revealed a more natural yellow eye underneath.

Never judge the freshness of fish by the googliness of their eyes. https://t.co/hW50lwpwCz — Matthew Dalby, PhD (@MatthewJDalby) September 1, 2018

According to a BBC report, rival fish sellers responded to the incident by advertising their fresh fish “without cosmetics.”