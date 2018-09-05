Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – With the regular season opener just days away, the Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for it without starting running back Le’Veon Bell.

The Steelers had a team meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning and Bell once again wasn’t present.

“Football is the ultimate team sport. One person doesn’t make or break you. I’d like to say the linemen are more important than any skill player, including myself, on this team. This offense is more than one guy,” Roethlisberger told reporters following the meeting.

Roethlisberger was hopeful that Bell would show up to practice Wednesday.

Telling 93.7 the on Tuesday, “A lot of people expected him here yesterday, people were hoping, thinking, but we went about our business, we hope he’s here tomorrow.”

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert issued a statement about Bell saying:

“We are disappointed Le’Veon Bell has not signed his franchise tender and rejoined his teammates. Coach Tomlin and the coaching staff will continue to focus on preparing the players on our roster for our regular season opener on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said the team is “singularly focused on the guys being here.”

Bell has not signed his $14.5 million franchise tender and cannot play until he does so.