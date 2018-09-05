CBS has announced the 20 brand new castaways who will compete on the upcoming 37th season of Survivor. The new season, titled Survivor: David vs Goliath, will premiere with a special 90-minute episode on Wednesday, Sept. 26 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT), only on CBS.

This season’s edition features 20 new castaways divided into two groups of 10 strangers. Castaways within the “David” tribe have overcome adversity in their lives, while the castaways on the “Goliath” tribe tend to capitalize on their individual advantages and use it against their opponents. This extreme game of social politics will focus on the “underdogs” versus the “favorites” and reveal that every “Goliath” has an Achilles heel, while every “David” has a secret weapon.

“‘Goliaths’ often have visible advantages and they capitalize on them to ensure success; whereas ‘Davids’ are often forced to rely on their secret weapons and use these advantages to overcome adversity,” said Executive Producer and Host Jeff Probst. “It’s two very different approaches to life, but SURVIVOR is the great equalizer because you never know which skill set will be most useful in this cunning game of social politics.”

These new castaways will be forced to compete against each other with the same ultimate goal: to outwit, outplay and outlast each other in an attempt to become the Sole Survivor. The show returns to the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji, and is hosted by Emmy Award winner Jeff Probst. This season’s castaways include a Pro Wrestler, a robotics scientist, an MMA fighter, a physician, and a S.W.A.T. officer.

See below for the 20 castaways competing this spring.

“DAVID” TRIBE

Christian Hubicki, 32

Hometown: Baltimore, Md.

Current Residence: Tallahassee, Fla.

Robotics Scientist

Nick Wilson, 27

Hometown: Williamsburg, Ky.

Current Residence: London, Ky.

Public Defender

Davie Rickenbacker, 30

Hometown: Orangeburg, S.C.

Current Residence: Atlanta, Ga.

Social Media Manager

Pat Cusack, 40

Hometown: Cohoes, N.Y.

Current Residence: Watervliet, N.Y.

Maintenance Manager

Carl Boudreaux, 41

Hometown: Beaumont, Texas

Current Residence: Houston, Texas

Truck Driver

Jessica Peet, 19

Hometown: Lakeland, Fla.

Current Residence: Lakeland, Fla.

Waitress

Elizabeth Olsen, 31

Hometown: Dallas, Ft. Worth, Texas

Current Residence: Longview, Texas

Kitchen Staff

Gabby Pascuzzi, 25

Hometown: St. Augustine, Fla.

Current Residence: Denver, Colo.

Technical Writer

Lyrsa Torres, 36

Hometown: Puerto Rico

Current Residence: Boston, Mass.

Airline Agent

Bi Nguyen, 28

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Current Residence: Houston, Texas

MMA Fighter

“GOLIATH” TRIBE

John Hennigan, 38

Hometown: Los Angeles

Current Residence: Los Angeles

Pro Wrestler

Alec Merlino, 24

Hometown: San Clemente, Calif.

Current Residence: San Clemente, Calif.

Bartender

Jeremy Crawford, 40

Hometown: Clover, S.C.

Current Residence: New York

Attorney

Dan Rengering, 27

Hometown: Lake Butler, Fla.

Current Residence: Gainesville, Fla.

S.W.A.T. Officer

Mike White, 47

Hometown: San Diego, Calif.

Current Residence: Los Angeles

Filmmaker

Natalia Azoqa, 25

Hometown: Irvine, Calif.

Current Residence: Irvine, Calif.

Industrial Engineer

Angelina Keeley, 28

Hometown: Sparks, Nev.

Current Residence: San Clemente, Calif.

Financial Consultant

Kara Kay, 30

Hometown: San Diego, Calif.

Current Residence: San Diego, Calif.

Realtor

Alison Raybould, 28

Hometown: Leawood, Kan.

Current Residence: Chapel Hill, N.C.

Physician

Natalie Cole, 56

Hometown: Los Angeles

Current Residence: Los Angeles

Publishing CEO

Be sure to tune in when Survivor returns Wednesday, Sept. 26 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT), only on CBS. Check your local listings for more information.