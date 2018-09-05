Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – You may have noticed big changes to the forecast for the weekend and wondered what happened.

Well, as of this morning, the latest data coming in from number crunching weather models places Pittsburgh and western Pennsylvania right in the crosshairs of the remnants of what peaked as Tropical Storm Gordon.

The tropical storm has now moved inland and is moving through western parts of Mississippi. The latest forecast track weakens Gordon to a remnant low by Thursday in Arkansas, before it makes a turn along a trough heading to the northeast. By the weekend, the latest track takes Gordon through Mississippi, Ohio and Pennsylvania, leaving behind a swath of big rain totals.

The unique topography of western Pennsylvania will only add to the potential big rain totals as it races to the coast.

At this point, data is pumping out upwards of 5 inches of rain between now and Monday. A big part of that obviously falls over the weekend as Gordon swings through.

With a widespread rain event of 5 inches, river flooding in low-lying areas should be expected. If a large amount of rain falls in say, a couple of hours, flash flooding could also be an issue.

Wind should not pose a problem.

Today’s high is expected to once again hit the mid-90s with our first organized round of rain arriving Thursday afternoon, as a cold front slides through area. Timing of the frontal passage will impact high temperatures with a morning passage meaning highs in the mid to low 80s. A late day passage means highs in the 90s.

We will likely see a frontal passage with rain and storms peaking in the early afternoon, meaning highs in the upper 80s. Friday and Saturday will see only spotty isolated rain and storms with more consistent rain arriving Saturday night through Sunday.

Weekend highs are only supposed to hit the 70s.