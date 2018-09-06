Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Alaska Airlines has launched their first non-stop flights from Pittsburgh to Seattle to much fanfare.

The first flight left Seattle around 8 a.m. and is scheduled to arrive in Pittsburgh at 3:50 p.m.

Two Pittsburgh natives are on the inaugural flight and they were more than happy to bring some of the black and gold onboard.

Brothers Ed and Eric Hrivnak are both originally from Pittsburgh but left town in 1987 to join the Air Force. They both wound up retiring near Seattle and Eric is now a pilot for Alaska Airlines.

Before they left the Emerald City, for the City of Champions, the crew placed a terrible towel outside the window of the plane.

When passengers boarded the flight, the Pittsburgh Polka was even playing over the intercom.

Eric and Ed say they’re both excited to fly out and catch a game before heading back to Seattle.

The new nonstop service was announced last November.

Airport and city officials are hoping the new nonstop service will help attract Amazon to pick Pittsburgh as their second headquarters.

Stay with KDKA-TV tonight as John Shumway will have more on the inaugural flight