Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Bethel Park High School teacher accused of sending sexually explicit messages to an undercover officer posing as a teenager went before a judge today.

Brian Scott appeared before District Justice Ronald Arnoni and waived his right to have a preliminary hearing. This means, the case against him now heads to common pleas court.

Since the allegations were made, Scott has been suspended from his teaching position at Bethel Park High School. Scott, 46, is accused of sending sexually explicit videos of himself to a North Strabane Police Detective who was posing as a teenage girl online. The detective was monitoring a teen chatroom using the undercover identity of a 15-year-old girl. According to the detective, Scott reached out on June 20, 2018, saying he was 17 and began asking sexual questions. The detective reports, Scott sent two sexually explicit videos and the two exchanged cell numbers.

Detectives said when they interviewed Scott, he told them he believed the person in the chatroom was an older male and they were role-playing. Detectives said when they showed Scott a still photo from one of the explicit videos, he said, “It’s possibly me.”

Scott will have his formal arraignment on November 1, 2018. In the meantime, he will remain out on bond.