  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMPittsburgh Today Live
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bill Cosby

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A former member of Bill Cosby‘s defense team is suing the 81-year-old comedian for more than $50,000 in unpaid legal fees.

The civil claim for failure to pay for legal services rendered was filed Tuesday by Philadelphia-based law firm Schnader Harrison Segal & Lewis. It did not include the exact amount the firm is seeking for work done by attorney Samuel Silver from August 2017 through February.

bill cosby Cosby Being Sued By Former Lawyer For $50K In Unpaid Legal Fees

(Photo by Ed Hille-Pool/Getty Images)

Cosby’s current attorney, Joe P. Green, says the claim arose from a “disagreement over the amount of legal fees charged,” and Cosby had offered to submit the dispute to mediation.

Silver says Cosby’s team had not challenged the billing or work before this month, but had not paid the bills despite promising to do so.

Cosby was convicted in April of three counts of aggravated indecent assault. Sentencing is scheduled Sept. 24.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s