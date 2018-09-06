Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers are just days away from opening the season and expectations are high.

The Steelers fell short of their ultimate goal last year by losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars at home in the playoffs.

In an interview at “NFL on CBS” Media Day, former head coach and CBS NFL analyst Bill Cowher said the changes made in the offseason will put the Steelers in a good position to be successful this year.

“Just put themselves back in the same position. I think that’s the one thing I know [Mike Tomlin] has been very good about. He may tweak some things as he did, Todd Haley is in Cleveland, [Randy Fichtner] is now the quarterback coach. I think again he understands what he has. He understands how he got there,” Cowher said.

Avoiding injuries is key for any team and if the Steelers can do that, Cowher expects them to have a very good season.

“No season is the same, but I think they have a winning pedigree there. Their offensive line, if they can stay healthy, again staying away from key injuries is going to be a key for a lot of these teams because depth is something that you can’t really afford in today’s system. I think it’s going to be a very good year for them and I think that a Super Bowl is the only thing they’re interested in obtaining,” Cowher said.

One player the Steelers will be relying on is quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who will be tasked with taking this team where they want to go.

“He’s a great competitor, he’s got a great feel for the game, he’s been tremendously healthy, he’s a big guy and I just think what you’ve seen him do is apply himself to the game each year at another level. I think he’s turned into a tremendous leader for that football team. Like I said, nothing is too big for him. He’s got a great presence on the field, a great feel for the game, he makes the players around him better,” Cowher said.

The season begins Sunday in Cleveland at 1 p.m. and you can watch the game on KDKA-TV.