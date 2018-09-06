Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Major League Baseball’s celebration of Roberto Clemente Day on Wednesday included the announcement of nominees for this year’s Roberto Clemente Award.

The award recognizes extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.

The Pirates nominated pitcher Jameson Taillon. Also, two former Pirates were nominated: Charlie Morton from the Houston Astros and Brock Holt from the Boston Red Sox.

An online fan vote will decide the winner of this year’s Roberto Clemente Award. To cast your vote, click this link.