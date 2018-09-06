MCCANDLESS (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh FBI is asking the public for help in identifying an unknown female responsible for robbing a McCandless bank.

The unknown suspect robbed the PNC Bank at 9805 McKnight Rd. in McCandless on Thursday afternoon at approximately 5 p.m.

Authorities report that the female entered the bank carrying a bag and approached a teller demanding money. The suspect did show the teller a gun. The suspect is a white female in her late 40’s approximately 5-foot 5-inches, weighing 170 pounds. The robber was wearing grey, baggy sweatpants, a black t-shirt, black suede slippers with fur and a black wig.

Anyone that has information related to the robbery is encouraged to call the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office at 412-432-4000.