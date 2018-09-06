Filed Under:National Play Day, Walmart

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Walmart is bringing its first-ever “National Play Day” to some of its stores in the Pittsburgh area.

The event on Saturday, September 8 is a promotion for the toy departments in Walmart stores, with opportunities for kids to test some toys.

Participating Walmart stores in the Pittsburgh area include:

300 Walmart Dr Gibsonia PA
2200 Washington Pike Carnegie PA
5055 Library Rd Bethel Park PA
30 Trinity Point Dr Washington PA
20245 Route 19 Cranberry Township PA
3942 Brodhead Rd Monaca PA
2200 Greengate Centre Cir Greensburg PA
2351 Century Dr West Mifflin PA
250 Summit Park Dr Pittsburgh PA
100 Colony Ln Latrobe PA
100 Walmart Dr North Versailles PA
100 Chippewa Town Ctr Beaver Falls PA
6700 Hollywood Blvd Delmont PA
2010 Village Center Dr Tarentum PA
1500 Economy Way Baden PA
7500 University Blvd Coraopolis PA
915 Mills Dr Irwin PA

For more information on “National Play Day”, click this link.

