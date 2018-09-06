Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Walmart is bringing its first-ever “National Play Day” to some of its stores in the Pittsburgh area.

The event on Saturday, September 8 is a promotion for the toy departments in Walmart stores, with opportunities for kids to test some toys.

Participating Walmart stores in the Pittsburgh area include:

300 Walmart Dr Gibsonia PA 2200 Washington Pike Carnegie PA 5055 Library Rd Bethel Park PA 30 Trinity Point Dr Washington PA 20245 Route 19 Cranberry Township PA 3942 Brodhead Rd Monaca PA 2200 Greengate Centre Cir Greensburg PA 2351 Century Dr West Mifflin PA 250 Summit Park Dr Pittsburgh PA 100 Colony Ln Latrobe PA 100 Walmart Dr North Versailles PA 100 Chippewa Town Ctr Beaver Falls PA 6700 Hollywood Blvd Delmont PA 2010 Village Center Dr Tarentum PA 1500 Economy Way Baden PA 7500 University Blvd Coraopolis PA 915 Mills Dr Irwin PA

For more information on “National Play Day”, click this link.