PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Walmart is bringing its first-ever “National Play Day” to some of its stores in the Pittsburgh area.
The event on Saturday, September 8 is a promotion for the toy departments in Walmart stores, with opportunities for kids to test some toys.
Participating Walmart stores in the Pittsburgh area include:
|300 Walmart Dr
|Gibsonia
|PA
|2200 Washington Pike
|Carnegie
|PA
|5055 Library Rd
|Bethel Park
|PA
|30 Trinity Point Dr
|Washington
|PA
|20245 Route 19
|Cranberry Township
|PA
|3942 Brodhead Rd
|Monaca
|PA
|2200 Greengate Centre Cir
|Greensburg
|PA
|2351 Century Dr
|West Mifflin
|PA
|250 Summit Park Dr
|Pittsburgh
|PA
|100 Colony Ln
|Latrobe
|PA
|100 Walmart Dr
|North Versailles
|PA
|100 Chippewa Town Ctr
|Beaver Falls
|PA
|6700 Hollywood Blvd
|Delmont
|PA
|2010 Village Center Dr
|Tarentum
|PA
|1500 Economy Way
|Baden
|PA
|7500 University Blvd
|Coraopolis
|PA
|915 Mills Dr
|Irwin
|PA
For more information on “National Play Day”, click this link.