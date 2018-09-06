Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (KDKA) — Events were held across Major League Baseball to commemorate Roberto Clemente Day.
In Washington, D.C., Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper wore his own tribute to “The Great One”.
Harper sported a pair of custom cleats during the Nationals game Wednesday night against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Bryce Harper with the 🔥 for #ClementeDay pic.twitter.com/IFG7EZVfxo
— Cut4 (@Cut4) September 5, 2018
On Harper’s left foot was a black and gold cleat with Clemente’s #21 and a quote from the legendary Pirates Hall of Famer – “I was born to play baseball.”
The other cleat displayed the flag of Clemente’s native Puerto Rico along with some of Clemente’s more notable accomplishments: 3,000 career hits and 12 Gold Gloves.
Bryce Harper had three hits in Wednesday night’s game, but the Nationals lost to the Cardinals 7-6.