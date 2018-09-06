Filed Under:Bryce Harper, Roberto Clemente Day, Washington Nationals

WASHINGTON (KDKA) — Events were held across Major League Baseball to commemorate Roberto Clemente Day.

In Washington, D.C., Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper wore his own tribute to “The Great One”.

Harper sported a pair of custom cleats during the Nationals game Wednesday night against the St. Louis Cardinals.

On Harper’s left foot was a black and gold cleat with Clemente’s #21 and a quote from the legendary Pirates Hall of Famer – “I was born to play baseball.”

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 05: A detail view of Bryce Harper #34 of the Washington Nationals Under Armour baseball cleats honoring Roberto Clemente as he stands on deck in the third inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Nationals Park on September 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The other cleat displayed the flag of Clemente’s native Puerto Rico along with some of Clemente’s more notable accomplishments: 3,000 career hits and 12 Gold Gloves.

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 05: Bryce Harper #34 of the Washington Nationals hits a double in the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Nationals Park on September 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Bryce Harper had three hits in Wednesday night’s game, but the Nationals lost to the Cardinals 7-6.

